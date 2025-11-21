Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.65% from the company’s current price.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medtronic from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.72.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $99.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average is $90.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $102.59.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

