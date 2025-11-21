Eagle Health Investments LP Invests $11.20 Million in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO

Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 259,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,197,000. BridgeBio Pharma makes up approximately 2.8% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Eagle Health Investments LP owned 0.14% of BridgeBio Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,681,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,991,000 after acquiring an additional 178,686 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 147.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,036 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 25.0% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,140,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth $51,874,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 17.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,164,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,274,000 after purchasing an additional 173,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBIO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $68.00 price target on BridgeBio Pharma and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.37.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $64.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.32. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.39. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $69.48.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.71 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4318.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total transaction of $2,526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 815,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,510,570.90. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hannah Valantine sold 25,484 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,727.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,212.55. The trade was a 77.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 603,048 shares of company stock worth $37,702,289. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.