Ambev S.A. $ABEV Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,187,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,242 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ambev worth $41,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 39,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 63.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 7.5% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in Ambev by 37.3% in the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its position in Ambev by 32.9% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ambev to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Ambev from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.35.

Ambev Price Performance

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Stories

