Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha Purchases 305,973 Shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 305,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $1,848,076.92. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 20,898,622 shares in the company, valued at $126,227,676.88. The trade was a 1.49% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 17th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 295,875 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,736,786.25.
- On Tuesday, November 18th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 462,576 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $2,738,449.92.
- On Tuesday, November 11th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 591,837 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $3,592,450.59.
- On Wednesday, September 24th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 449,510 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,155,560.20.
- On Tuesday, September 23rd, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 551,819 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $3,857,214.81.
NextDecade Stock Down 3.5%
Shares of NEXT opened at $5.80 on Friday. NextDecade Corporation has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.
Institutional Trading of NextDecade
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in NextDecade by 2.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NextDecade by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in NextDecade by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEXT. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NextDecade from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NextDecade in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised NextDecade to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextDecade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
