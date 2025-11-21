Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha Purchases 305,973 Shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 305,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $1,848,076.92. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 20,898,622 shares in the company, valued at $126,227,676.88. The trade was a 1.49% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 295,875 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,736,786.25.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 462,576 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $2,738,449.92.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 591,837 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $3,592,450.59.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 449,510 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,155,560.20.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 551,819 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $3,857,214.81.

Shares of NEXT opened at $5.80 on Friday. NextDecade Corporation has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextDecade Corporation will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in NextDecade by 2.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NextDecade by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in NextDecade by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEXT. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NextDecade from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NextDecade in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised NextDecade to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextDecade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

