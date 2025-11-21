Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Unum Group $UNM

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 762.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 712,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 629,665 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $57,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,816,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,814,000 after purchasing an additional 264,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,862,000 after purchasing an additional 219,076 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,604,000 after buying an additional 1,387,139 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,537,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,143,000 after buying an additional 159,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,482,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,235,000 after buying an additional 51,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $76.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.80. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $84.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Unum Group from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Unum Group

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $312,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,070.88. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.