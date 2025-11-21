Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $946,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,377,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 129.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,795,000 after acquiring an additional 111,310 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the first quarter worth $3,772,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duolingo by 165.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.39, for a total value of $3,471,294.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,757,269.55. This trade represents a 20.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.94, for a total transaction of $2,889,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,803.68. This represents a 99.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 98,904 shares of company stock valued at $25,379,787 in the last quarter. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $168.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.68. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.27 and a 1 year high of $544.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $5.23. Duolingo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 40.03%.The company had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUOL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $239.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $300.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.53.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

