Insmed, Inc. $INSM Holdings Trimmed by Eagle Health Investments LP

Eagle Health Investments LP reduced its position in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Insmed comprises about 10.6% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Eagle Health Investments LP owned approximately 0.20% of Insmed worth $43,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 24.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter valued at about $975,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Insmed by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Insmed by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 34,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Insmed from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho set a $196.00 price objective on Insmed in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Insmed from $142.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.53.

Insmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $199.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.91. Insmed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.40 and a twelve month high of $208.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. The business had revenue of $142.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.78, for a total transaction of $4,985,951.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,089,889.56. This trade represents a 33.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 30,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $5,820,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,434. This represents a 45.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 252,922 shares of company stock worth $43,533,383 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

