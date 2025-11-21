Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 766.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,251 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 0.7% of Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14,391.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,919,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,134,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,729,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,610,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,387,000 after buying an additional 1,664,108 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 114.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,819,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.77.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $96.63 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.98 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.43. The stock has a market cap of $143.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,973,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,678.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,889.52. This trade represents a 34.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,742,314. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

