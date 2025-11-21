Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 409.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 87 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total transaction of $24,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,693,556. This trade represents a 51.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,123.06. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,614 shares of company stock valued at $53,085,917. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MSI. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.43.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $366.66 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.75 and a 52-week high of $503.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

