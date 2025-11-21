CFC Planning Co LLC Buys Shares of 1,258 CrowdStrike $CRWD

CFC Planning Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.41, for a total transaction of $1,077,152.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 218,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,246,421.47. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $5,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 354,116 shares in the company, valued at $182,369,740. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $501.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.77. The firm has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a PE ratio of -421.27, a P/E/G ratio of 122.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $298.00 and a 1-year high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $540.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Arete Research set a $706.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $489.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.49.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

