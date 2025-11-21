DNB Asset Management AS Buys 250 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in McKesson were worth $34,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,186,000 after acquiring an additional 232,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,065,000 after purchasing an additional 112,224 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in McKesson by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,461,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,927,000 after purchasing an additional 365,484 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,237,000 after buying an additional 107,638 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:MCK opened at $849.25 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $558.13 and a 12 month high of $867.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $785.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $733.49. The firm has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $103.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.80 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $830.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $857.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McKesson from $816.00 to $914.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McKesson from $821.00 to $853.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $775.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $887.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total value of $283,476.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,614.64. The trade was a 50.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

