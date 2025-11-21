Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Acquired by CFC Planning Co LLC

CFC Planning Co LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.6% of CFC Planning Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CFC Planning Co LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,988,000 after buying an additional 1,225,676 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,943,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,723,000 after acquiring an additional 130,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,802,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,832,000 after acquiring an additional 620,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,917,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $203.29 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $204.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $489.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.22.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Daiwa America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

