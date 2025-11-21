United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Bought by CFC Planning Co LLC

CFC Planning Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.6% of CFC Planning Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CFC Planning Co LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,044 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,936,000 after buying an additional 3,961,255 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $201,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,754,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 443.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,842 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

UPS stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $138.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The company had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

