CFC Planning Co LLC Sells 7,402 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

CFC Planning Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,402 shares during the quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sava Infond d.o.o. boosted its position in Lam Research by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 75,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $14,476,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Glass Wealth Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 8.5% in the second quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.04.

Lam Research Trading Down 6.2%

LRCX opened at $139.59 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $167.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.66 and its 200 day moving average is $111.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $207,667.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at $264,303.48. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,608 shares of company stock worth $14,916,496. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

