Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 261,084 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of Crown worth $47,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Crown by 161.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Crown by 74.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Crown during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 3,569.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of CCK opened at $95.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.98 and a 1-year high of $109.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.83 and a 200 day moving average of $99.08.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.26. Crown had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Crown’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.08.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

