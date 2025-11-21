CFC Planning Co LLC Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

CFC Planning Co LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,551 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 4.7% of CFC Planning Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CFC Planning Co LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 388.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,316,000 after acquiring an additional 160,980 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,882 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,772 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.8% during the first quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research upgraded NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $5,577,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 647,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,965,452. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average of $68.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

