Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 373.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,978 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.