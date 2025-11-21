KBC Group NV Lowers Position in UL Solutions Inc. $ULS

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in UL Solutions were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UL Solutions by 169.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 53,195 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in UL Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,010,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter.

ULS stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.05. UL Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.54 and a fifty-two week high of $91.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.81 and a 200-day moving average of $71.89.

UL Solutions ( NYSE:ULS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.01 million. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 11.29%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULS. UBS Group increased their price target on UL Solutions from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on UL Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.71.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

