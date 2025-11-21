Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Acquired by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.1% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 58,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. BG Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 19.2% during the second quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. now owns 7,297 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 54,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.2% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 25,915 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $266.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $277.32.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Phillip Securities cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

