PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,038 Shares of NetEase, Inc. $NTES

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTES. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth $3,786,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in NetEase by 326.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 55,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 42,587 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in NetEase by 24.2% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth about $1,752,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth about $950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Arete raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $120.00 target price on shares of NetEase and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.30.

NetEase Price Performance

NetEase stock opened at $133.95 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $159.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.26. The stock has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

