PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 71,981 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust $PSLV

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 71,981 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 161.5% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Down 1.5%

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $16.72 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $18.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

