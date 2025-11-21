PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Disc Medicine, Inc. $IRON

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Disc Medicine were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Disc Medicine by 13,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 24.3% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. National Bankshares set a $153.00 price target on Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Disc Medicine from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Disc Medicine from $132.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.10.

Insider Activity at Disc Medicine

In other Disc Medicine news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 71,961 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $5,079,007.38. Following the transaction, the director owned 500,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,333,830.18. The trade was a 12.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Yen-Wen Yu sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $2,541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 40,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,435,008.50. This trade represents a 42.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 213,585 shares of company stock valued at $16,898,513 over the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of Disc Medicine stock opened at $90.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.19. The company has a current ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.79. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $95.95.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.29). On average, research analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

