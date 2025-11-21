Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF $QYLD Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,320 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 672,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 32,466 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 28,161 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

QYLD stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.83. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $18.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.1%. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

