PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,115 Shares of Stride, Inc. $LRN

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 37.5% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Stride by 374.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Stride in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stride by 62.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $171.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.11.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $620.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.50 million. Stride had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Stride’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Stride has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Zacks Research lowered Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 price target on shares of Stride and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

