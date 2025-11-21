Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. $SYBT Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,641 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,389,000 after buying an additional 24,564 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,496.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 109,382 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,205,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 46.0% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 83,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $180,137.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,939,569.44. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Hardy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.53 per share, for a total transaction of $133,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,060. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 3.4%

SYBT stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $83.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.15.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 24.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Articles

