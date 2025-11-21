SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,470 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,708 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 16,574 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,154,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:DKS opened at $202.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.21 and a 200 day moving average of $209.11. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.37 and a 52 week high of $254.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $4,432,117.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,204,793.10. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DKS. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.