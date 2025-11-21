Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Sells 640 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. $MSM

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey cut its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSM. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 52.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 79.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. Zacks Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 95,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.92 per share, with a total value of $8,133,552.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,219,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,462,531.40. This trade represents a 4.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Peller purchased 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.14 per share, with a total value of $600,873.24. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,665.18. This represents a 232.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 211,342 shares of company stock worth $17,951,965 over the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSM opened at $83.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.30. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.10 and a 52-week high of $94.31.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.29%.The company had revenue of $978.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 97.75%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

