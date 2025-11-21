SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,251 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 112,065 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,244,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $50,433,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,688,308 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,668,533,000 after purchasing an additional 788,255 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at $24,330,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $18,163,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 2.3%

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.38. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $37.96.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 1.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUV. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

