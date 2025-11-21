Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Shares Acquired by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 78.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,232 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 169,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 23.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 8.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. Archer Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 18.19, a quick ratio of 18.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 3.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Archer Aviation

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

In other Archer Aviation news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 45,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $337,184.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 334,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,393.68. The trade was a 11.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 90,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $678,953.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,397,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,464,496.21. The trade was a 6.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 182,635 shares of company stock worth $1,367,936 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.