PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,829 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 18.8% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 174,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,034,000 after acquiring an additional 27,572 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 378.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 97,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 77,381 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 737.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $543,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In related news, COO David Moreno purchased 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.89 per share, for a total transaction of $670,037.06. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 4,354 shares in the company, valued at $670,037.06. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of FTAI opened at $157.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.60 and its 200 day moving average is $142.37. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $75.06 and a 12-month high of $194.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.67.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $667.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.51 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 370.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FTAI. JMP Securities upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded FTAI Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.11.

Read Our Latest Report on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.