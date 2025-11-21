Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO Shares Purchased by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,620,000 after buying an additional 26,858 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 43.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 2.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 363,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 27.1% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 249,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 53,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,114,000.

Insider Activity at Q2

In related news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $79,874.20. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 56,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,432.80. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QTWO. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Q2 Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $69.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.01 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.83. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $201.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.87 million. Q2 had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Q2 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

