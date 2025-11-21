PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Masimo Corporation $MASI

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 5.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Masimo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 5.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.67.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI opened at $143.00 on Friday. Masimo Corporation has a 12-month low of $133.70 and a 12-month high of $194.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.91.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Masimo had a negative net margin of 24.85% and a positive return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.