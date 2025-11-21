SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Exelon Corporation $EXC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,814 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,917,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,417,000 after acquiring an additional 581,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,958,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,229,000 after purchasing an additional 931,897 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Exelon by 11.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,077,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,212 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,802,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,008,000 after purchasing an additional 83,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 11.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,531,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $48.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 57.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Barclays raised their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 target price on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

