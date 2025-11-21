SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. $MPW

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 405,959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 14.8% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 128,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 433,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,083 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Medical Properties Trust Increases Dividend

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $237.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 155.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Zacks Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Read Our Latest Report on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.