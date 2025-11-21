Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Boosts Stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 82.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRS opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.28. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.79 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.070-1.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Leonardo DRS’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRS. Zacks Research downgraded Leonardo DRS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leonardo DRS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

In related news, CFO Michael Dippold sold 19,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $806,344.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 58,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,436.10. The trade was a 24.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Baylouny sold 11,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $477,127.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,308.64. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 39,261 shares of company stock worth $1,654,006 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

