SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 28,914 Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) $NTB

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 321.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,914 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,914 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Quarry LP increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 207.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTB shares. Zacks Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average is $44.02. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $46.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.92 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 21.94%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 37.88%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

