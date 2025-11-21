SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 486.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $567,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $1,223,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 421,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,822,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 204,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,840. This represents a 2.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $141,536.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,437.65. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,972 shares of company stock worth $1,425,479. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Baird R W raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.85.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 107.94%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

