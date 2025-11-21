SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,848,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $96.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $118.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $321.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 28.01%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.200-7.260 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.50 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.96.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

