KT Corporation $KT Stock Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT Corporation (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 306.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,749 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KT. Boston Partners increased its stake in KT by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,658,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,971 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 57.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,190,000 after buying an additional 725,164 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 4,148.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 530,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 518,322 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of KT by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,612,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,954,000 after acquiring an additional 388,592 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of KT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut KT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

KT stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. KT Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 5th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.35%.The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KT Corporation will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

