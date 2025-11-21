SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,289 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 187.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.8% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $147.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.92.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.01 and a 200-day moving average of $122.87. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.35 and a 12-month high of $194.36.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

