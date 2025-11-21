IREN Limited $IREN Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IREN were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Situational Awareness LP purchased a new position in shares of IREN in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,500,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in IREN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,743,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in IREN by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,038,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 636,767 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IREN by 4,075.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 508,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 495,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of IREN by 1,832.5% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 502,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 476,459 shares during the period. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IREN news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $33,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,989,696 shares in the company, valued at $463,478,628.48. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IREN opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 4.21. IREN Limited has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. IREN had a net margin of 86.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.51 million. Research analysts predict that IREN Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IREN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Arete Research began coverage on IREN in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on IREN in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of IREN from $32.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of IREN in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $80.00 price target on shares of IREN in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

