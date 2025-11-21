SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Allegion PLC $ALLE

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Allegion by 29.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Allegion by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE ALLE opened at $159.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $116.57 and a 1-year high of $180.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.90 and a 200-day moving average of $159.48. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 16.09%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 27.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegion from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALLE

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.