SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Middlesex Water Company $MSEX

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 266.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 76.1% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Middlesex Water from $73.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Middlesex Water Price Performance

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average is $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $891.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86. Middlesex Water Company has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $68.64.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.09). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $54.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 million. Research analysts expect that Middlesex Water Company will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 60.25%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

