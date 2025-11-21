Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 21,750 Shares of TC Energy Corporation $TRP

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 80.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 21,750 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at $612,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,112,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRP opened at $54.25 on Friday. TC Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 28.98%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

