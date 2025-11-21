Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 20,869 Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,869 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waystar were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waystar by 62.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,090,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,211 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Waystar by 9,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,125 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Waystar by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,202,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,965 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waystar by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,239,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,133,000 after buying an additional 1,011,940 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Waystar by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,336,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,945,000 after buying an additional 574,295 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAY. Baird R W upgraded Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Waystar from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Waystar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waystar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waystar

In other news, insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 9,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $358,354.94. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 474,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,540,072.44. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $311,462.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 422,371 shares in the company, valued at $15,256,040.52. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,489,880 shares of company stock worth $176,043,133. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Waystar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAY opened at $34.79 on Friday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Waystar Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Articles

