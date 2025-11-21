SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 309.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,261 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Presima Securities ULC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.4% in the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 11,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 55,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARE. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $79.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $79.38.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE ARE opened at $48.89 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $112.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average is $74.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $751.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.8%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently -213.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.