Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $202.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.45, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.29.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 135.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $9,583,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 73,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,026.60. The trade was a 37.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $22,837,511.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,001,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,990,995.04. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 274,013 shares of company stock worth $61,045,903 over the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

