Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in State Street Corporation $STT

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,134 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 3,914.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT opened at $113.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.75. State Street Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $122.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. State Street had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,512.24. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on State Street from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

