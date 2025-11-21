WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,240.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 148,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 144,085 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $1,010,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 23,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 8,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEC opened at $110.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.97. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.94 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.75%. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.21.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

