Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 3,236 Shares of ITT Inc. $ITT

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in ITT by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 330.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ITT by 7.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Insider Activity at ITT

In other ITT news, CFO Emmanuel Caprais sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $1,018,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,830 shares in the company, valued at $6,822,020.90. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $43,573.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,750.96. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITT Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $179.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.11 and its 200 day moving average is $166.13. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.64 and a 52 week high of $197.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. ITT had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $999.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.620-6.680 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ITT from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on ITT from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ITT from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITT

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.